Unique traditional outfits of the Mang ethnic people
The Mang ethnic group living in Nam Xe village in Vang San commune, Muong Te district, in the northern province of Lai Chau, proudly display their cultural heritage by wearing traditional outfits in everyday life and during festive occasions.
-
Mang ethnic women in their traditional outfits. (Photo: VNP/VNA)
-
The outfits worn by the Mang ethnic people boast distinct colours and designs, reflecting their unique cultural identity. (Photo: VNP/VNA)
-
Mang ethnic girls showcase their traditional outfits in an ancient dance. (Photo: VNP/VNA)
-
Mang ethnic people wear their traditional outfits even in daily life. (Photo: VNP/VNA)
-
Mang ethnic women in their traditional houses. (Photo: VNP/VNA)