US continues to cooperate with Vietnam in settling war aftermath
Deputy Defence Minister Sen Lt Gen Hoang Xuan Chien (R) receives USAID/Vietnam Mission Director Ann Marie Yastishock (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – Deputy Defence Minister Sen Lt Gen Hoang Xuan Chien hosted a reception on June 7 for USAID/Vietnam Mission Director Ann Marie Yastishock and US Defence Attache to Vietnam Thomas Stevenson, who came to say good-bye at the end of their tenure.
The Deputy Minister took note of the contributions made by the two US officials to the cooperation between the two countries and the two defence ministries, helping consolidate the Vietnam-US comprehensive partnership.
Saying that war aftermath settlement is a priority of Vietnam, he said the two sides have gained some outstanding achievements in this aspect, contributing to healing the wound of war and strengthening trust between the two countries.
Deputy Defence Minister Sen Lt Gen Hoang Xuan Chien (R) presents a souvenir to US Defence Attache to Vietnam Thomas Stevenson (Photo: VNA)
Chien cited as examples the completion of the project on dioxin remediation at Da Nang airport, the on-going project on dioxin remediation at Bien Hoa airport, and support programs for people with disabilities in areas severely affected by Agent Orange the U.S. had used during the war, and some other schemes.
He added that defence collaboration between Vietnam and the US has produced positive outcomes in the fields of dialogue-consultation, delegation exchange, training, search and rescue, humanitarian assistance, and UN peacekeeping activities.
The Deputy Minister expressed his hope that the two US officials will continue to support Vietnam-US ties in their new positions.
Yastishock and Stevenson talked about their warm feelings for the Vietnamese country and people, and the cooperation between the two countries in the recent past, particularly in responding to the COVID-19 pandemic.
They thanked the Vietnamese Defence Ministry for facilitating the implementation of cooperation contents, and pledged to continue working to promote the US-Vietnam relationship be they in any position./.