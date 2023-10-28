Business Vietnam’s plastics industry to reduce dependence on imported raw materials The plastics industry is likely to reduce imports of raw materials in the coming years due to increased domestic production, according to the Vietnam Plastics Association.

Business More affordable housing needed to help market recover Despite the Government’s concerted efforts to address the challenges of the property market, the market won’t improve until the end of 2024 due to a lack of affordable housing, experts have warned.

Business Vietnam's industrial real estate market heats up Vietnam’s industrial real estate market is heating up due to healthy absorption of industrial land, ready-built factories and warehouses, reported experts from real estate consultancy CBRE Vietnam.

Business Yen Bai promotes investment cooperation with RoK businesses The People's Committee of the northern province of Yen Bai on October 27 coordinated with the Hai Phong Economic Zone Authority to organise a conference to promote and connect investment with businesses from the Republic of Korea (RoK).