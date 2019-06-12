A view of Cai Rong port in the Van Don Economic Zone (Photo: enternews.vn)

Hanoi (VNA) - The People’s Committee of northeastern Quang Ninh Province has released a plan to implement Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc’s conclusion on the development of Van Don Economic Zone (EZ) that would require more than 8.35 trillion VND (358.2 million USD) to expand its infrastructure by 2030.



The plan aims to make Van Don an economic hub of Vietnam and get the city listed as one of the best places to live in the Asia-Pacific region.



The provincial budget will allocate 2.4 trillion VND in the 2019-2025 period for investment into infrastructure. The province has proposed supplementing this with 2.1 trillion VND from the State budget. The Van Don EZ will also mobilise 350 billion VND from land funds and use its State budget collection for re-investment. It was estimated that the State budget collection would be some 3.5 trillion VND in the 2026-2030 period.



Quang Ninh province set five key tasks to reach the goals. The priority task was to develop the EZ’s infrastructure including air, road and waterway transport systems and tourism infrastructure.



The plan proposed studying expanding the annual capacity of Van Don Airport to more than five million arrivals and 30,000 tonnes of goods by 2030.



It also suggested attracting investors to build helipads on the province’s islands to facilitate transport between Van Don and Ha Long, Mong Cai and other islands.



The plan would also accelerate the construction of Van Don – Mong Cai Expressway and bridges connecting Cam Pha city to Van Don EZ.



The province also planned to build a coastal route along the new urban areas of Bai Tu Long Bay and upgrade the roads on Quan Lan – Minh Chau islands and the cable car route from Cai Bau to Tra Ngo – Cai Lim islands.



Van Don expected to attract investment in maritime infrastructure as well, including Hon Net– Con Ong Port, Cái Bầu Island Port and tourism ports on Minh Chau, Quan Lan, Ngoc Vung, Thang Loi and Van Canh islands.



The plan would give priority to supporting strategic investors in tourism and resort complexes. It would help investors complete investment procedures for the construction of high-end hotels in the Bai Dai and Cai Rong urban areas.



Other key tasks include the development of a modern high-tech tourism industry, high-tech agriculture and sustainable aquaculture.-VNA