Multiple activities have been held in Ho Chi Minh City from August 25-27 to promote trade, tourism and cuisine in the southern largest economic hub.Food & Beverage Networking Fair 2023 opened in District 1 on August 25, attracting 120 businesses with nearly 60 booths. The three-day event also features thematic workshops, among other activities for businesses and consumers.The same day, a three-day vegan food festival kicked off in District 7 with more than 200 booths. Notably, the festival will offer meals to 200 disadvantaged children.HCM City led the nation in terms of revenue from tourism in the first half of 2023, with 80.8 trillion VND (3.39 billion USD). The figure represents a year-on-year rise of 62.7%, and is equivalent to 50.5% of the yearly target.According to the municipal Department of Tourism, in the January-June period, the city served over 1.9 million foreign tourists, up 306% year-on-year, but equal to only 38.8% of the yearly target./.