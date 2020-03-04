Business Over 1 million medical masks of unknown origin seized Ho Chi Minh City’s market surveillance officials and police on March 3 seized one million medical masks of unknown origin at a warehouse on Luong The Vinh Street in Tan Phu district.

Business Exports to Japan, RoK still enjoy good results despite COVID-19 Though the COVID-19 epidemic has spread to Japan and the Republic of Korea, some local exporters to the two markets are still enjoying good results.

Business Vietjet Air to halt flights from/to RoK from March 7 Low-cost carrier Vietjet Air has announced it will temporarily halt flights between Vietnam and the Republic of Korea starting March 7 as the number of COVID-19 cases in the RoK continues to rise.

Business Team set up to deal with online trading violations The General Department for Market Surveillance has recently set up a working team on e-commerce to deal with the increasing number of trade violations online.