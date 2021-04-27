VBS requires strict following of COVID-19 prevention measures at places of worship
The Vietnam Buddhist Sangha (VBS) has called for the mandatory wearing of face masks and strict adherence to COVID-19 prevention regulations at pagodas and monasteries nationwide amid the ongoing complex developments of the pandemic.
VBS requires strict following of COVID-19 prevention measures at places of worship. - Illustrative image (Photo: VNA)
HCM City (VNA) - The Vietnam Buddhist Sangha (VBS) has called for the mandatory wearing of face masks and strict adherence to COVID-19 prevention regulations at pagodas and monasteries nationwide amid the ongoing complex developments of the pandemic.
Vice President and General Secretary of the VBS Executive Council, Venerable Thich Duc Thien, stressed that COVID-19 prevention measures must be enhanced at places of worship around the country.
VBS chapters in all 63 cities and provinces have been asked to strictly implement requirements, he said.
The Ministry of Health’s 5K message - khau trang (face masks), khu khuan (disinfectant), khoang cach (distancing), khong tu tap (no gatherings), and khai bao y te (health declarations) - must be seriously observed, he added.
He also called on people to report any instance of illegal entry, in order to effectively contain the spread of the virus./.