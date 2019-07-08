Consumers in Japan choose dragonfruits from Vietnam(Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – Vietnam’s vegetable and fruit export value hit 2.06 billion USD in the first six months of 2019, up 3.9 percent year-on-year, said the Agro Processing and Market Development Authority under the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development.



The figure included the value of 298 million USD made in June.



Of the figure, vegetable exports raked in 272 million USD, an increase of 1.1 percent, while fruit exports stood at 1.6 billion USD, rising 11.9 percent compared to the previous year.



China remained the leading market of Vietnam’s fruit and vegetable exports, accounting for 73.11 percent of market share with more than 1.31 billion USD, an increase of 1.05 percent in value against the same period last year.



Other major markets of Vietnam were the US (58.53 million USD), the Republic of Korea (55.48 million USD) and Japan (49.98 million USD).



In June, the country imported 147 million USD worth of vegetables and fruits, bringing the value in the first six months to 991 million USD, a year-on-year surge of 34.7 percent.



The vegetable and fruit sector aims to gross nearly 4.2 billion USD in export turnover in 2019. -VNA