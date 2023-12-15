Hanoi (VNA) - Vice President Vo Thi Anh Xuan has awarded Labour Orders to students who won prizes at International Olympiads and international science-technology competitions in 2023.

At a ceremony in Hanoi on December 15, the Vice President presented the Labour Orders to 16 students with outstanding achievements in International Olympiads in the 2022-2023 academic year, and the Prime Minister’s certificates of merit to nine others who showed excellent performance at the International Olympiads and sci-tech research examinations in 2023.

Speaking at the ceremony, Xuan said the country's education and training work has witnessed innovations and development, attributing these to the efforts of the entire political system and people, with the Ministry of Education and Training playing a key role.

At present, Vietnam has about 6.2 million skilled workers with bachelor degrees or higher. There are six educational establishments ranked among the world's top-quality universities. Vietnam also ranked 48th out of 132 countries in the Global Innovation Index 2022.

Vietnam sent seven delegations with 36 students to regional and international Olympiads this year. All of them won medals, including 8 golds, 12 silvers, 12 bronzes and four certificates of merit, making Vietnam among the top 10 countries with the highest results. Many Vietnamese students achieved the highest scores.

The International Science and Engineering Fair (ISEF) for high school students, named "Regeneron ISEF", took place in Dallas, the US, in mid-May and attracted contestants from 61 countries and territories. The Vietnamese delegation had seven projects, one of them won an official award and another received a special award from the US Agency for International Development, with a prize value of 2,000 USD./.