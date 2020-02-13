Vice President Dang Thi Ngoc Thinh meets Indian President
Vice President Dang Thi Ngoc Thinh had a meeting with Indian President Ram Nath Kovind in New Delhi on February 13, as part of her official visit to India from February 11 to 13.
Vice President Dang Thi Ngoc Thinh (R) meets with Indian President Ram Nath Kovind in New Delhi on February 13 (Photo: VNA)
New Delhi (VNA) – Vice President Dang Thi Ngoc Thinh had a meeting with Indian President Ram Nath Kovind in New Delhi on February 13, as part of her official visit to India from February 11 to 13.
During the meeting, Vice President Thinh informed her host on the outcomes of her talks with Indian Vice President Venkaiah Naidu.
The Indian President expressed his pleasure at the extension of the two countries’ product sharing contract at Lot 128 in the East Sea for two more years, saying that it is a clear message on India’s stance on the East Sea.
He re-affirmed that Vietnam is an important pillar in India’s Act East Policy and in India’s relations with the ASEAN, especially when Vietnam is serving as Chair of ASEAN in 2020 and a non-permanent member in the UN Security Council for 2020-2021.
The two leaders agreed to maintain the frequency of high-level exchanges and contact every year as well as existing cooperative mechanisms between the two countries.
They vowed to continue well implementing signed agreements, especially the plan of action for 2017-2020, while encouraging their businesses to intensify cooperation, expand investment to new fields of India’s strength and Vietnam’s demand such as science-technology, energy-renewable energy, and oil refinery and petrol chemicals.
The leaders also agreed to accelerate the implementation of non-refundable aid and preferential credit packages for Vietnam, and facilitate the opening and operation of flights between major cities of the two countries.
They assigned ministries and agencies of the two countries to continue with talks to remove obstacles in trade and investment ties, towards the goal of 15 billion USD worth of trade value this year.
The two sides agreed to continue with their close coordination and mutual support at international and regional forums, towards the early finalization of an impartial and comprehensive Code of Conduct of Parties in the East Sea that ensures the interests of all concerned parties.
The same day, Vice President Thinh visited the Vietnam Embassy and talked with the embassy’s staff and overseas Vietnamese in India./.