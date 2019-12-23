Society Infographic Population and Housing Censuses in Vietnam Following the first population and housing census in 1979, Vietnam carried out four more censuses in 1989, 1999, 2009 and 2019.

Society HCM City strives for “smart” schools Ho Chi Minh City’s education sector plans to enhance the application of IT in management, teaching, testing, and student assessment, said Le Thanh Liem, Vice Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee.

Society DRVN calls for better road maintenance The Directorate for Roads of Vietnam (DRVN) has called on various agencies to fulfill their responsibility for maintaining transport projects on national highways and expressways at the end of the year.

Society Vietnamese people in RoK celebrate Tet Nearly 500 Vietnamese living, studying, and working in the Republic of Korea (RoK) and Korean friends gathered in Seoul on December 22 to celebrate the traditional Lunar New Year (Tet) – the biggest holiday in Vietnam.