Vice President Vo Thi Anh Xuan talks with OVs in France (Photo: VNA)

Paris (VNA) – Vice President Vo Thi Anh Xuan has expressed her wish that the Vietnamese community in France would further promote Vietnam-France ties in all spheres, especially in economy, culture, sci-tech and people-to-people exchanges, thus enhancing the bilateral strategic partnership in a more practical and effective manner.

Meeting with representatives of the overseas Vietnamese (OV) community in France on November 21 after attending the 18th Francophonie Summit in Djerba, Tunisia, Vice President Xuan attributed the fruitful development of the bilateral relations to the Vietnamese Party and State’s sound foreign policy together with efforts of the OVs in France.

She described the OVs in France as a strong community with many successful people who have served as bridges to consolidate the bilateral friendship since the establishment of diplomatic ties nearly five decades ago and the strategic partnership a decade ago.



Vietnam has made the most of international support and experience to preserve and uphold its cultural values not only at home but also abroad, including France, the Vice President said.

In external affairs, Vietnam has consistently advocated settling disputes through peaceful means in line with international law, and not interfering in internal affairs of other countries, including current global conflicts; neither using force nor threating to use force in international relations, she said, believing that the OVs will support this foreign policy of the State.

Regarding the task of army building, the Vice President affirmed that under the national protection strategy, the Vietnamese Party and State advocate building armed forces in accordance with the country's development conditions and making them capable of defending the country's territorial sovereignty in the new situation.

On November 22, the Vietnamese leader and her delegation laid a wreath in tribute to President Ho Chi Minh at Montreau Park in Paris's suburban city of Montreuil and visited the exhibition area of President Ho Chi Minh in the Museum of Living History in the city./.