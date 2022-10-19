An overview of the workshop. (Photo: VNA)

Paris (VNA) – A Vietnam-France trade promotion workshop was held on October 17 in Paris, with the participation of many companies from the two countries specialising in agriculture and food import and export.



The event was organised by the Vietnamese Ministry of Industry and Trade, the Embassy and the Trade Office of Vietnam in France, and the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Paris (CCIP).



In her remarks, Marie-Christine Oghly, leader of the CCIP, said since the European Union-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA) come into force, more and more French companies are seeking to strengthen or establish cooperation with Vietnamese partners, said.



Many French companies have chosen to invest in Vietnam, not only because of its potential domestic market, but also a favourable location to develop their business in the Association of Southeast Asian Nation region, she said.



According to Vietnamese Ambassador to France Dinh Toan Thang, France and Vietnam have a lot of advantages to strengthen their economic cooperation, adding that the EVFTA has created favourable conditions for Vietnamese enterprises to increase exports to the EU.



Participants at the workshop explored the needs and capacities of each side, in order to establish long-term and sustainable cooperative relationships.



French companies, who are operating in Vietnam, affirmed that the country is an ideal destination thanks to its political stability, preferential investment policies, attractive business environment, and diversified geographical conditions which are suitable for agricultural development.



France is now Vietnam’s second largest investor among EU countries, pouring more than 3.6 billion USD into the Southeast Asia country./.