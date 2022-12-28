Vientiane art programme highlights Vietnam - Laos solidarity
The Vientiane art programme highlights Vietnam - Laos solidarity. (Photo: VNA)Vientiane (VNA) - An art performance programme spotlighting the Vietnam - Laos solidarity was jointly held by the Vietnamese Embassy in Laos, the Vietnamese association in Vientiane and the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism on December 28 in the Lao capital.
This is one of the activities to celebrate the success of the Vietnam - Laos, Laos - Vietnam Friendship and Solidarity Year 2022.
Addressing the event, Vice Chairman of the Vietnamese association in Vientiane Le Anh Duc highlighted the significance of the event, saying that the performances aim to promote the beauty of the country and people of Vietnam among the Lao residents, and overseas Vietnamese living in Laos and Vientiane in particular.
The event also contributes to further promoting the great solidarity between the two countries, he added./.