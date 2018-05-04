The research outcomes were transferred to the Ministry of Transport of Vietnam on May 3 (Source: Ministry of Transport)

– More than 5 billion USD is needed to build a railway linking the Lao capital of Vientiane with Vung Ang seaport in Vietnam, according to research conducted under a technical support project for the railway’s feasibility study.Consultants from the Korea International Cooperation Agency (KOICA), which funded the project, estimated that Vietnam would need more than 1.5 billion USD.The research outcomes were transferred to the Ministry of Transport of Vietnam on May 3.The Vientiane-Vung Ang railway is a key infrastructure project in the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), which connects Vietnam and Laos and also intersecting at a point with the Singapore – Kunming (China) railway.The railway route has a total length of 554.72 km, with 102.7 km in Vietnam, running from Vung Ang seaport in central Ha Tinh province to the Vietnam-Laos border at Mu Gia mountain pass in central Quang Binh province.The RoK suggested investing under the public-private partnership (PPP) form.The Ministry of Transport asked the KOICA to persuade the RoK’s government to help with calling for investment for the project.-VNA