At the launch ceremony (Photo: VNA)

Da Nang (VNA) – Budget carrier Vietjet Air launched new flight services linking the central city of Da Nang with India’s Mumbai and New Delhi with a ceremony at Da Nang International Airport on October 18.



There will be three flights each week using Airbus A320 on the Mumbai – Da Nang route every Monday, Wednesday and Friday and four flights a week on the New Delhi-Da Nang route every Tuesday, Thursday, Saturday and Sunday.



Speaking at the launch ceremony, Chairman of the Vietnam National Administration of Tourism Nguyen Trung Khanh said new flight routes between Vietnam and India will make important contributions to bilateral economic and cultural exchanges, especially in tourism.



The inauguration of flights linking Da Nang and New Delhi, Mumbai will help Da Nang realise its goal of becoming a quality tourism and service hub, and an innovative destination of Vietnam and in Southeast Asia by 2030, he said.



Khanh stressed that India is a potential market of Vietnam tourism, with long stays and high spending by visitors.



Da Nang will hold a ceremony welcoming the first flight from New Delhi on October 19, following another from Mumbai that landed in the city early October 18.



VietJet Air also plans to open a direct flight connecting Da Nang with Ahmedabad this December./.