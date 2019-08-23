Illustrative image (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – The budget carrier Vietjet Air announced on August 23 that its two flights Ho Chi Minh City -Kaohsiung – Ho Chi Minh City coded VJ890 and VJ889 on August 24 will be suspended due to the impact of tropical Storm Bailu in Taiwan (China).

Passengers instead will be transferred to Flights VJ886 and VJ885 at 7:25am and 12:40pm the same day (local time).

A representative from the carrier said it has sent notifications to passengers at airports and via the mass media, telephone and SMS.

It also advised passengers to regularly update flight information via the website www.vietjetair.com.vn.

The same day, national flag carrier Vietnam Airlines also announced that it will adjust schedules of fights from/to Kaohsiung International Airport of Taiwan on August 24 due to the storm.-VNA