Travel Dong Son – beautiful ancient village in Thanh Hoa Lying on the southern bank of Ma River in Ham Rong ward, Thanh Hoa city in the north central province of the same name, Dong Son village has been viewed as one of the ten most beautiful ancient villages in Vietnam.

Travel Savouring specialties at Phu Quoc pearl island Phu Quoc island in the southern province of Kien Giang, dubbed as the pearl island in the southwestern region of the country, has emerged as a favourite destination for tourists both inside and outside the country.

Travel Pu Luong – a paradise for trekkers, budget travellers Located in the north central province of Thanh Hoa, Pu Luong is renowned as an ideal destination for trekkers and budget travellers because of its seclusion and fantastic scenery of terraced rice fields and primary forests.

Travel Lo Lo Chai – A miraculous village in the North At the foot of Lung Cu National Flag Tower, the country’s north pole in Lung Cu commune, Dong Van district, there is a miraculous village, which is often depicted in legends. Its name is Lo Lo Chai.