Vietjet flights brings first tourists in new lunar year to Da Nang, Van Don
First visitors welcomed in Da Nang (Photo: VNA)Da Nang (VNA) - More than 200 tourists on a Vietjet flight from Ho Chi Minh City landed in Da Nang on February 1, the first day of the Year of the Tiger, becoming the first guests of the central coastal city’s tourism sector in the new lunar year.
A welcoming ceremony was held for the 230 tourists who included 26 foreigners.
Nguyen Xuan Binh, Vice Director of the Da Nang Department of Tourism said that after a tough year in 2021 due to COVID-19, Da Nang expects a better year in 2022.
After reopening its tourism sector, Da Nang has seen the operation of eight air routes connecting the city with Ho Chi Minh City, Hanoi, Da Lat, Nha Trang, Phu Quoc, Buon Me Thuot and Can Tho, with 218 flights per week. In the nine-day Lunar New Year (Tet) holiday from January 29 to February 6, the city expects to receive 404 flights with 44,055 visitors.
Various activities are being organised to entertain tourists, while local travel firms and destinations are offering attractive promotion progammes to visitors.
Also on February 1, another Vietjet Air flight became the first to land in Van Don International Airport in northern Quang Ninh province in the new lunar year, carrying 126 visitors, including Korean and Taiwanese tourists, from Ho Chi Minh City to the northern coastal province.
The visitors were welcomed at the airport by Vice Chairman of the provincial People’s Committee Cao Tuong Huy.
Quang Ninh is offering free entry tickets to Ha Long Bay and Yen Tu landscape complex to visitors arriving in the province via Van Don Airport.
Since its re-opening, Van Don International Airport has served two airlines - Vietjet Air and Bamboo Airways - that are operating seven and three flights a week, respectively, on the Ho Chi Minh City-Van Don route, with occupancy rates of around 70 percent.
A representative from Vietjet said that the airline plans to open more air routes linking domestic localities and Van Don in the time to come.
Van Don International Airport has also handled flights bringing Vietnamese citizens and foreign experts to Vietnam./.