A Vietjet aircraft (Photo: Vietjet

HCM City (VNA) - Vietjet is offering discounts of 50% on Business and SkyBoss tickets as a gift for travelholics this autumn.

The promotion is valid from September 25 to October 25, 2023, and applies to domestic and international flights with flexible flight time until the end of February 2024.

The opportunities to experience Vietjet's business class tickets have never been easier when booking tickets at website www.vietjetair.com, Vietjet Air mobile app, ticket offices, official global agents.

To receive a discount of 50% for Business and SkyBoss tickets, passengers apply promotion code DOM50 for domestic flights scheduled from January 20 to February 9, 2024, and promotion code INT50 for international flights scheduled from October 1 to November 30, 2023.

Passengers with Business and SkyBoss tickets will enjoy luxury and prestige from the ground to the clouds with separate check-in areas, private entrances, business lounge and organic culinary banquet served throughout the flight with a diverse menu including vegetarian dishes, halal dishes, along with up to 60kg of checked baggage and a Golf club set.

With a focus on cost management ability, effective operations, and performance, applying the latest technology to all activities and leading the trend, the new-age carrier Vietjet offers flying opportunities with cost-saving and flexible fares as well as diversified services to meet customers’ demands.

Vietjet is a fully-fledged member of International Air Transport Association (IATA) with the IATA Operational Safety Audit (IOSA) certificate. As Vietnam’s largest private carrier, the airline has been awarded the highest ranking for safety with 7 stars by the world’s only safety and product rating website airlineratings.com and listed as one of the world's 50 best airlines for healthy financing and operations by Airfinance Journal in many consecutive years. The airline has also been named as Best Low-Cost Carrier by renowned organisations such as Skytrax, CAPA, Airline Ratings, and many others./.