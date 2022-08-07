Vietjet offers 888,888 tickets with discount up to 88%
Beginning the exciting autumn season in August, Vietjet offers an attractive promotion programme "Double day, great sale, comfortable flight" not to be missed.
From 0:00 on August 8, 2022 to 24:00 on August 10, 2022, Vietjet opens sales 888,888 promotional tickets with a discount up to 88% on all domestic and international routes.
Accordingly, customers when booking Eco tickets at website www.vietjetair.com, Vietjet Air mobile app, Facebook at www.facebook.com/vietjetvietnam (the "Booking" section) can immediately use the promotion code VIETJET88 to receive up to 88% discount on fares, excluding taxes and fees.
Promotional tickets are applied to all domestic routes across Vietnam and international destinations imbued with cultural identity, paradises of relaxation and shopping, as well as having exciting experiences in India, South Korea, Japan, Indonesia (Bali), Thailand, Singapore, Malaysia... with flexible flight time from August 15, 2022 to March 26, 2023, excluding Tet and national holidays.
In addition, passengers can be registered online to the "Fly now - Pay later" program within only 3 minutes for all domestic routes and soon for international routes. In particular, passengers can enjoy free payment fees when booking tickets and paying via Vietjet SkyClub.
Let's take part in the atmosphere of the monthly super promotions from now to the end of the year, get attractive programs from Vietjet to optimize travel costs and fully enjoy your trips. The number of promotional codes is limited, hurry up and hunt for promotional tickets on the website, mobile app and plan a trip with your family, friends and loved ones now.
Vietjet is ready to welcome all customers come with the best travel, visit, and business experience with its wide flight network covering the region, many flights per day, convenient schedules and hundreds of thousands of discounted tickets to fly with the modern fleet, friendly and professional cabin crews, fresh and hot meals, health care products and services, travel insurances, new accommodation facilities, new utilities and many unique cultural and artistic performances at the altitude of 10,000 meters…
The new-age carrier Vietjet has not only revolutionised the aviation industry in Vietnam but also been a pioneering airline across the region and around the world. With a focus on cost management ability, effective operations and performance, Vietjet offers flying opportunities with cost-saving and flexible fares as well as diversified services to meet customers’ demands.
Vietjet is a fully-fledged member of International Air Transport Association (IATA) with the IATA Operational Safety Audit (IOSA) certificate. As Vietnam’s largest private carrier, the airline was awarded the highest ranking for safety with 7 stars in 2018 and 2019 by the world’s only safety and product rating website airlineratings.com and listed as one of the world's 50 best airlines for healthy financing and operations by Airfinance Journal in 2018 and 2019. The airline has also been named as Best Low-Cost Carrier by renowned organizations such as Skytrax, CAPA, Airline Ratings, and many others./.