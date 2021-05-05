Business Airports serve about 1.5 million travellers during holidays Domestic airports welcomed close to 1.5 million air travellers from April 28 to May 2, the peak travel period around the four-day public holidays marking the National Reunification (April 30) and May Day (May 1), according to the Airports Corporation of Vietnam (ACV).

Business PVEP’s State budget contribution surpasses 43 percent of set target The PetroVietnam Exploration Production Corporation (PVEP), a subsidiary of the Vietnam Oil and Gas Group (PetroVietnam), contributed nearly 2.3 trillion VND (99.8 million USD) to the State budget in the first four months of 2021, or 43 percent higher than the set plan.

Business Reference exchange rate continues to rise The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,176 VND per USD on May 5, up 2 VND from the rate on the previous day.

Business Vietjet bounces back in first quarter Vietjet Aviation Joint Stock Company has released its financial results for the first quarter of 2021 with positive indications of recovery.