Vietjet offers passengers chance to make safe flight plans
Vietjet flight attendant (Photo: VNA)HCM City (VNA) – To prevent the pandemic as well as recover the economic activities, Vietjet offers passengers to make their own safe flight plans with three golden days of promotion from May 5 to 7, with hundreds of thousands of tickets priced from just 0 VND, excluding taxes and fees.
Promotional tickets are available on all Vietjet official sales channels during the promotion with the flight period until December 20, 2021 (excluding Tet and national holidays) on all Vietjet’s domestic routes to Hanoi, Ho Chi Minh, Hue, Phu Quoc, Nha Trang, Da Nang, Da Lat, Quy Nhon and Can Tho.
Payment can be easily made with Vietjet SkyClub, Visa/ MasterCard/ AMEX/ JCB/ KCP/ UnionPay cards; or with any ATM card issued by 34 Vietnamese banks and registered with internet banking.
In particular, passengers can enjoy free payment fees when booking and paying via Vietjet SkyClub - a payment account dedicated to the loyal customer community integrated into the Vietjet Air mobile app.
All passengers flying everywhere on Vietjet domestic flights will get the “Fly Safe” insurance which is entitled to a 24-hour accident insurance benefit of up to 20 million VND together with medical expenses for medical treatment for the accident.
Vietjet aircraft (Photo: VNA)At the same time, passengers traveling with Vietjet will be entitled to an insurance benefit to support living expenses and loss of income due to mandatory quarantine by the pandemic with the rate of 1 million VND per day of quarantine due to suspicion or having to treatment due to the pandemic because of the epidemiological itinerary traveling on Vietjet flights according to regulations of the authorities.
This is the pioneering program of "joining hands" between insurance & aviation to fight against the pandemic.
With the insurance premiums of up to tens of billionVND, the new-age carrier Vietjet brings the peace of mind to customers. Vietjet is the airline has been certified with the seven-stars rating for COVID-19 compliance.
Vietjet is a fully-fledged member of International Air Transport Association (IATA) with the IATA Operational Safety Audit (IOSA) certificate. As Vietnam’s largest private carrier, the airline was awarded the highest ranking for safety with 7 stars in 2018 and 2019 by the world’s only safety and product rating website airlineratings.com and listed as one of the world's 50 best airlines for healthy financing and operations by Airfinance Journal in 2018 and 2019. The airline has also been named as Best Low-Cost Carrier by renowned organizations such as Skytrax, CAPA, Airline Ratings, and many others. /.