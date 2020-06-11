Vietjet offers promotional tickets
Vietjet on June 10 announced a promotion of 2.5 million super-saving tickets priced from only 8,000 VND (0.34 USD) across the domestic flight network in order to celebrate the launch of eight new routes.
Staff of Vietjet stand in front of its check-in counters (Photo: VNA)
Promotional tickets are up for grabs at website www.vietjetair.com and Vietjet Air mobile app until the end of June 11.
The flight period is from September 6 to December 31 this year, except eight new routes applied from June 18 to October 24, 2020 (excluding national holidays), according to Vietjet.
These new routes, available for sales from June 9, include ones connecting Hanoi with Dong Hoi in Quang Binh province, Hai Phong with Quy Nhon in Binh Dinh province, Vinh with the pearl island of Phu Quoc and the coastal city of Da Nang with Phu Quoc, Da Lat, Buon Ma Thuot in Dak Lak province, Vinh, Thanh Hoa province./.
