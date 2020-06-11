Business Record lychees sold via MoMo e-wallet More than 8 tonnes of lychees were sold out after 8 hours available online via MoMo e-wallet, said the Saigon Union of Trading Co-operatives (Saigon Co.op) on June 10.

Business Reference exchange rate down 10 VND on June 11 The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,212 VND per USD on June 11, down 10 VND from the previous day.

Business Vietnamese agricultural products given opportunity to enter Europe The EU-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA), which is expected to take effect on August 1, will not only help to raise export turnover but also increase the competitiveness of Vietnamese fruit and vegetables and fisheries products in the European market.

Business Help comes to trade villages during COVID-19 Traditional craft villages were already under threat from the rapid development of the modern world and were then challenged even more so by the COVID-19 pandemic. Many youngsters now recognise, however, the importance of stopping traditional crafts from falling into oblivion.