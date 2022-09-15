Business Huge potential for Vietnam-Indonesia trade, investment: workshop There remains room to advance trade and investment cooperation between Vietnam and Indonesia, with the latter being a potential export market of the former in the ASEAN region, according to speakers at a workshop held in Ho Chi Minh City on September 15.

Business Vietnamese farm produce seek to conquer Netherlands, Northern Europe A forum was held in Hanoi on September 15 to boost farm produce consumption connectivity in the Netherlands and Northern Europe.

Business Medical-pharmaceutical, beauty products exhibitions open in HCM City The 17th International Exhibition on Products, Equipment, and Supplies for Medical, Pharmaceutical, Hospital and Rehabilitation, Pharmedi Vietnam 2022, opened in Ho Chi Minh City on September 14 with more than 350 exhibitors having 400 booths.

Business HCM City to host Vietnam Print Pack 2022 expo The latest technologies, equipment and products in the printing and packaging industry will be on display at the 20th Vietnam International Printing and Packaging Industry Exhibition (Vietnam Print Pack 2022) to be held in Ho Chi Minh City from September 21 to 24.