Vietjet offers promotions for SkyBoss, SkyBoss Business ticket classes
Vietjet is offering unprecedented promotions for SkyBoss and SkyBoss Business ticket classes to present passengers the experiences of leaders with Vietjet on domestic flights.
Accordingly, from September 15 through September 30, passengers when booking tickets on website www.vietjetair.com, Vietjet Air mobile app can immediately apply the promotion code SKYBOSS50 to receive 50% discount on SkyBoss ticket prices, and apply the promotion code SBB55 to receive up to 55% discount on SkyBoss Business ticket prices.
The promotions are applied on all domestic routes with the flight time from September 15 to December 20 this year.
In addition, passengers book and fly with SkyBoss tickets from September 15 to December 20 will have opportunities to upgrade to the new SkyBoss Business ticket class on Vietjet's new A330 wide-body aircraft.
Especially, passengers can enjoy free payment fees when booking tickets and paying via Vietjet SkyClub or can be registered online to the "Fly now - Pay later" programme within only 3 minutes to immediately experience leading-class products and services with Vietjet.
The new-age carrier Vietjet has not only revolutionised the aviation industry in Vietnam but also been a pioneering airline across the region and around the world. With a focus on cost management ability, effective operations and performance, Vietjet offers flying opportunities with cost-saving and flexible fares as well as diversified services to meet customers’ demands.
Vietjet is a fully-fledged member of International Air Transport Association (IATA) with the IATA Operational Safety Audit (IOSA) certificate. As Vietnam’s largest private carrier, the airline was awarded the highest ranking for safety with 7 stars in 2018 and 2019 by the world’s only safety and product rating website airlineratings.com and listed as one of the world's 50 best airlines for healthy financing and operations by Airfinance Journal in 2018 and 2019. The airline has also been named as Best Low-Cost Carrier by renowned organisations such as Skytrax, CAPA, Airline Ratings, and many others./.