An aircraft of Vietjet Air (Photo: Vietjet Air)

HCM City (VNA) – Budget carrier Vietjet is selling thousands of super-saving tickets from August 20-22 in order to celebrate its two newest international routes from Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City to New Delhi, India.



The promotional tickets, priced from 0 VND, are up for grabs at the website www.vietjetair.com & Vietjet Air mobile app. The flight period is from December 6, 2019 to March 28, 2020.



The HCM City-New Delhi route will operate 4 return flights per week on every Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Sunday starting from December 6, 2019. The flight departs from HCM City at 19:00 and arrives in New Delhi at 22:50. The return flight takes off from New Delhi at 23:50 and lands in HCM City at 06:10 (all in local time).



The Hanoi-New Delhi route will operate 3 return flights per week on every Tuesday, Thursday, and Saturday starting from December 7, 2019. The flight departs from Hanoi at 19:10 and arrives in New Delhi at 22:50. The return flight takes off from New Delhi at 23:50 and lands in Hanoi at 05:20 (all in local times).



With direct flights from HCM City and Hanoi to New Delhi of which flying time is around 5 hours per leg, Vietjet opens up a plenty of trade and tourism opportunities, promotes the economies of the two developing countries and connects India to the flight network of Vietjet across Southeast Asia.



Vietjet is the first airline in Vietnam to operate as a new-age airline offering flexible, cost-saving ticket fares and diversified services to meet customers’ demands. It provides not only transport services but also uses the latest e-commerce technologies to offer various products and services for consumers. Vietjet is a fully-fledged member of International Air Transport Association (IATA) with the IATA Operational Safety Audit (IOSA) certificate.



Vietjet was named “Best Ultra Low-Cost Airline 2018 - 2019” and awarded the highest ranking for safety with 7 stars in 2018 and 2019 by the world’s only safety and product rating website AirlineRatings.com. The airline has also been listed as one of the world's 50 best airlines for healthy financing and operations by Airfinance Journal in 2018.



Currently, Vietjet operates around 400 flights daily, carrying more than 80 million passengers to date, with 129 routes covering destinations across Vietnam and international destinations such as Japan, Hong Kong, Singapore, the Republic of Korea, Taiwan, China, Thailand, Myanmar, Malaysia, Indonesia and Cambodia.-VNA