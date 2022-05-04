Business Petrol prices inch up in latest adjustment Retail prices of oil and petrol were raised from 3pm on May 4 following the latest adjustment by the Ministry of Industry and Trade, and the Ministry of Finance.

Business Vietnam aims to boost rice export to ASEAN The Vietnam Trade Promotion Agency (Vietrade) under the Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT) will coordinate with Vietnam’s trade offices in member countries of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) to organise a consulting session on rice exports.

Business Remittances to HCM City reach nearly 1.8 billion USD in Q1 Remittances to Ho Chi Minh City in the first quarter of this year reached nearly 1.8 billion USD, according to the State Bank of Vietnam’s branch in the city.