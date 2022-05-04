Vietjet resumes flights from Vietnam to some Asian countries
The Vietjet flight number VJ971 officially took off from Hanoi to New Delhi (India) after a hiatus of more than two years.
Welcoming the first passengers back on the route to India, the leaders of the Civil Aviation Administration and Vietjet were early present at the airport on April 30 to give flowers and extended the best wishes before the flight.
Dinh Viet Phuong, Vietjet Managing Director shared: "A series of direct routes to India - a country of 1.4 billion people shortly after the pandemic and other international routes to Thailand, Singapore, Malaysia, the Republic of Korea, Japan, Indonesia, etc are Vietjet's efforts and commitments to bring flying opportunities for everyone, becoming a bridge for cultural, economic and social exchange activities between countries, leading the wave of strong recovery after the pandemic".
Immediately after the pandemic, Vietjet pioneered in operating flights to the Indian capital as well as those to Bodh Gaya holy place.
Previously on April 29, the route from Ho Chi Minh City to New Delhi was also re-opened, bringing joy to many passengers when it has become easier to travel, work, and visit relatives between the two countries on regular direct flights. Two direct routes connecting Ho Chi Minh City and Hanoi with New Delhi are ready to welcome passengers with three round-trips per week and steadily increase to a round-trip per day from June.
After New Delhi, Vietjet is also preparing to fly from Ho Chi Minh City and Hanoi to Mumbai this summer and operate routes from Phu Quoc to New Delhi and Mumbai from September 2022.
With just about 5 hours, the routes connecting Vietnam with India not only contribute to opening up more tourism opportunities and promote the economy between the two countries but also create convenient chances for passengers to get a flight from India to other countries within Asia Pacific region including Thailand, Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, etc.
Other international routes from Ho Chi Minh City to the tourist paradise Bali (Indonesia) and from Da Nang to Seoul (Incheon) were also restored on April 28 and 29, bringing back to customers opportunities to have an incredible journey at beach tourism destinations or the most unique and attractive natural landscape and friendly people in the world.
After fully re-operating all the domestic flight networks, Vietjet has returned with its international routes to all of the top tourist attractions such as Bangkok, Singapore, Kuala Lumpur, Bali, New Delhi, etc from Hanoi, Ho Chi Minh City, Da Nang with affordable prices and continuous promotion on the official website www.vietjetair.com, Vietjet Air mobile app, Facebook, Vietjet official agents or ticket offices nationwide and worldwide.
