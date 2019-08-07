The signing ceremony in HCM City on August 7. (Photo: VNA)

- The Vietjet Aviation Joint Stock Company (Vietjet) will team up with Swift 247, a technology start-up providing super express air delivery service (Swift247) and Grab to develop solutions for connecting road and air travel to customers across Southeast Asia.Following a Memorandum of Understanding inked between the companies in Ho Chi Minh City on August 7, they will also cooperate in providing super express delivery services in the Vietnamese market.“This strategic partnership marks the first collaboration between Vietjet and Grab with the aim of offering the Vietnamese market the best quality services, bringing the highest benefits to customers and the community,” Vietjet said in a statement.The partnership allows Vietjet and Grab to leverage technological advantages to develop low-cost solutions for road and air mobility. The two parties will focus on research and development of the digital platform integration between the two companies to increase convenience for consumers and aim to expand the co-operation not only in Vietnam but also other Southeast Asian markets.With technological solutions of Swift247, Grab and Vietjet will be able to connect flights with road transportation and super express delivery services, according to Vietjet.In the first phase, Swift247 customers will be able to deliver goods quickly via GrabExpress delivery services on the Grab platform and Vietjet aircrafts within five hours between Hanoi and HCM City. Customers can track the delivery process on the website and Swift247 application conveniently and effectively.In the future, the parties will look forward to the ability to integrate Swift247 services into the Grab open platform to bring the convenience and accessibility of services to consumers of all parties.In her speech at the signing ceremony, Vietjet President and CEO Nguyen Thi Phuong Thao said she believed that this partnership will bring in new changes in the local delivery market, and create unique experiences for consumers, and meet the increasing demand for good delivery services.“This is also a new step on the path to becoming a ‘Consumer Airline’, providing all kinds of services that consumers of Vietjet need,” she said.Tommy Nguyen, a representative of Swift247, said with Vietjet's wide range of airline routes to domestic and international destinations and Grab’s position and extensive driver-partners and user base, customers will be able to experience a convenient and reliable delivery service, supported by technology.With more than 400 daily flights and 129 routes covering local and international destinations including Vietnamese, Japan, Hong Kong, Singapore and the Republic of Korea, Vietjet also provides domestic and international cargo services.-VNA