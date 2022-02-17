Vietjet ties with Lufthansa Technik to digitalise its fleet’s technical information update process
New-aged carrier Vietjet and Lufthansa Technik on February 16 signed an agreement at Singapore Airshow to adopt AVIATAR’s Technical Logbook, the seamless digital pilot-to-maintenance collaboration application.
The application will be equipped on Vietjet’s entire fleet to replace manual and paper-based process of capturing technical issues during flight and on ground and improve data quality and speed as well as transparency.
AVIATAR’s Technical Logbook enables the completion of flight logbook input and maintenance pre, during flight, and upon arrival as it is seamlessly integrated in Vietjet’s maintenance and engineering system. Furthermore, the application’s advanced features and enhanced back-end capabilities will lead to decreased turnaround times while increasing fleet’s technical reliability and operational safety.
“Vietjet is our first AVIATAR Technical Logbook customer in Asia Pacific. The application will not only increase the airline’s efficiency but also provide a new pool of real-time operational data which allows, for example, the MCC (Maintenance Control Center) to monitor and approve data flows,” explained Zang Thio, Vice President Corporate Sales Southeast Asia and Indian Subcontinent at Lufthansa Technik. “Our solution is making a strong case as a second generation ETLB solution and we are proud that Vietjet will join us as a pioneer in Asia Pacific.”
Vietjet pilots at A320 SIM (Photo courtesy of Vietjet)Vietjet has digitalised its operation with new aviation applications to support fleet maintenance and optimisation for its entire fleet with up to 1,200,000 hours of safe operation, with on-time performance reaching over 90 percent and technical reliability standing at 99.64 percent. Vietjet has received the highest safety ranking of 7 stars by AirlineRatings since 2018 and hailed as one of the top 10 safest and best low-cost airlines in the world.
Vietjet Vice President in charge of technical and maintenance Nguyen Duc Thinh said: “We are pleased to cooperate with Lufthansa Technik to further apply new technology in Vietjet’s operation. This is another milestone in our digitalisation revolution from cockpit to maintenance and to be expanded to all company sectors. The technical logbook will also help reduce environmental footprint as Vietjet looks to become a green and sustainable airline.”
AVIATAR is a independent platform for digital products and services developed by Lufthansa Technik. The platform offers its users digital solutions ranging from predictive maintenance to automated fulfillment solutions.
Vietjet operates a comprehensive network in Vietnam and Asia Pacific. Weathering through the pandemic, the airline has resumed its domestic flight network and operated a series of international flights from and to Vietnam, while looking to further expand operations across continents in a near future.
With some 35 subsidiaries and affiliates, the Lufthansa Technik Group is one of the leading providers of technical aircraft services in the world. Certified internationally as maintenance, production and design organisation, the company has a workforce of more than 22,000 employees. Lufthansa Technik’s portfolio covers the entire range of services for commercial and VIP/special mission aircraft, engines, components and landing gear in the areas of digital fleet support, maintenance, repair, overhaul, modification, completion and conversion as well as the manufacture of innovative cabin products./.