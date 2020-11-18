Vietjet, UPS team up for global cargo transportation from Asia
Vietjet and UPS, a global leader in logistics, have entered into a historic agreement to leverage each other’s global and regional network by further growing trade lanes from Asia to destinations in the US.
A Vietjet VNA-629 airplane. (Photo courtesy of the airline)
The agreement provides Vietjet with access to UPS’ extensive global network via UPS’ “browntails” while UPS will be able to tap Vietjet’s extensive reach within Vietnam, Thailand and all over Asia, to serve businesses in more areas and at quicker speeds, the airline said in a statement.
“The agreement with Vietjet comes at a significant time for trade in Vietnam,” said Russell Reed, Managing Director of UPS Vietnam and Thailand.
“As Vietnam’s economy embraces growth momentum, the country is poised to benefit from shifts in global manufacturing and trade flows, and UPS, together with Vietjet, hope to expand import and export opportunities for businesses of all sizes in Vietnam, enabling them to trade with greater ease and confidence on a global scale,” Reed said.
Vietjet Cargo’s CEO Do Xuan Quang, said the cooperation with UPS paved the way for Vietjet to make Hanoi, Ho Chi Minh City and Bangkok regional logistics hubs for one-stop-shop cargo transportation services from Asia to western destinations as the airline further expands its domestic flight network in the countries and boosts international services not just within Southeast Asia but also in Northeast Asia.
On September 26, 2020, UPS and Vietjet successfully operated a cargo flight from Hanoi to the US via Incheon Airport in the Republic of Korea for the first time. The service has been operated with one service per week since then.
The transported cargo, including garment products, seafood, medical commodities and other general cargo, are collected from all Vietjet’s hubs in Vietnam, Thailand and other Asian destinations to Hanoi, according to the budget carrier.
Both sides have also conducted cargo flights between HCM City and Kuala Lumpur (Malaysia) using UPS planes as well as working together for cargo transportation on Vietjet’s flights between HCM City and Hanoi./.