Business Vietnam to export first batch of fresh pomelo to US The first batch of fresh pomelo from Ben Tre for export to the US was announced at a ceremony held in the Mekong Delta province on November 28.

Business Fishery export completely recovers after COVID-19: official Vietnam’s fishery export has completely recovered after the COVID-19 pandemic, reeling in 10 billion USD as of November this year, said General Secretary of the Vietnam Association of Seafood Exporters and Producers (VASEP) Truong Dinh Hoe.

Business Japan – a "laissez-passer" for Vietnamese goods to global markets: official Japan has very strict import standards, but if Vietnamese goods manage to meet those rules, they will be able to enter not only this demanding market but also most of other markets in the world, said Vietnamese Trade Counsellor in Japan Ta Duc Minh.