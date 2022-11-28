Vietjet wins tripple crown for best customer values and excellent inflight services
Vietjet aircraft (Photo courtesy of Vietjet)HCM City (VNA) – Vietjet has won twin awards from the notable magazine World Business Outlook, namely the “Most Valued Airline of the Year in Asia 2022” and “Best Cabin Crew Service in Asia 2022”.
Vietjet, FPT, Vietcombank and Viettel are the only Vietnamese enterprises named in this year’s awards among others international brands.
The airline has been also honoured as the “Best Low-cost Airline in Vietnam” at the annual World Airline Awards 2022 by Skytrax, the world’s leading international air transport rating organisation.
Vietjet Vice President Nguyen Thanh Son said: “These awards are the acknowledgement of our continuous perseverance to maintain trustful flight operation and highest customer satisfaction rate through pioneering solutions and services.”
With 150 million passengers transported across Vietnam and throughout the world, Vietjet has taken the lead to bring flying opportunities to everyone, continuously adopt new technology and further optimize customers’ flight experiences while expanding flight network domestically and internationally.
Vietjet named“Most Valued Airline of the Year in Asia 2022” (Photo courtesy of Vietjet)World Business Outlook’s editor Ujal Nair emphasized: “It is our pleasure to handover these two titles to Vietjet Air for their exemplary services from both the cabin crew and their ground staff as well as online and offline.”
The World Airline Awards began in 1999 by Skytrax and is referred to as the Oscars of the aviation industry.
Meanwhile, the Singapore-based World Business Outlook (WBO) is a print and online magazine providing comprehensive coverage and analysis of the financial industry, international business and the global economy.
The new-age carrier Vietjet has not only revolutionized the aviation industry in Vietnam but also been a pioneering airline across the region and around the world. With a focus on cost management ability, effective operations and performance, Vietjet offers flying opportunities with cost-saving and flexible fares as well as diversified services to meet customers’ demands.
Vietjet is a fully-fledged member of International Air Transport Association (IATA) with the IATA Operational Safety Audit (IOSA) certificate. As Vietnam’s largest private carrier, the airline was awarded the highest ranking for safety with 7 stars in 2018 and 2019 by the world’s only safety and product rating website airlineratings.com and listed as one of the world's 50 best airlines for healthy financing and operations by Airfinance Journal in 2018 and 2019. The airline has also been named as Best Low-Cost Carrier by renowned organizations such as Skytrax, CAPA, Airline Ratings, and many others./.