Business Lobster exports soar 18-fold in two months Lobster exports reeled in nearly 30 million USD in January and February, an over 18-fold increase compared to the same period last year, the Vietnam Association of Seafood Exporters and Producers (VASEP) has reported.

Business Vietshrimp 2024: Measures sought to recover shrimp industry The VietShrimp Aquaculture International Fair 2024, themed “In company with shrimp farmers” opened in the southernmost province of Ca Mau on March 20.

Business PM orders enhanced measures to control gold market The State Bank of Vietnam (SBV) must join hands with competent agencies to fully and effectively implement timely measures to stabilise the gold market under a recent dispatch by Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh.

Business VinFast seals deal to distribute electric vehicles in Micronesia VinFast Auto has signed a cooperation agreement with Guam AutoSpot on the distribution of its electric vehicles (EV) in Micronesia, announced the Vietnamese automaker in its recent press release.