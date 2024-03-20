Vietnam 13th largest mango supplier for US
Vietnam is the 13th largest mango supplier for the US last year, data of the US Department of Agriculture (USDA) showed.
The US imports mainly frozen and fresh mangoes from Vietnam last year. (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNS/VNA) – Vietnam is the 13th largest mango supplier for the US last year, data of the US Department of Agriculture (USDA) showed.
The average price of imported mangoes from Vietnam reached 3,190 USD per tonne in 2023, a year-on-year increase of 26%.
The US imported mainly frozen and fresh mangoes from Vietnam last year. Of which, frozen mango imports reached 643 tonnes, worth 988,000 USD, an increase of 84.7% in volume and an increase of 82.9% in value compared to 2022.
Fresh mango imports reached 500 tonnes, worth 1.4 million USD, up 16.7% in volume and 38.2% in value.
However, the import volume of both types of mango accounts for a very low proportion of total US imports.
The Import-Export Department under Vietnamese Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT) cited statistics from the US Department of Agriculture (USDA), saying that the US’ import of mangoes of all kinds reached 746,400 tonnes, worth 1.11 billion USD, last year.
The US imported mangoes of all kinds mainly from Mexico, accounting for 61.3% of total mango imports last year, followed by Peru, Brazil and Ecuador./.