Business Can Tho lures Japanese investment with skilled workforce, infrastructure advantages Chairman of the People’s Committee of the Mekong Delta city of Can Tho Tran Viet Truong highlighted the potential benefits awaiting Japanese enterprises investing in the city during a working session on March 18 with a delegation of executives of Japanese banks led by Managing Executive Officer of Gunma Bank Uchibori Takeo.

Business VinFast founder launches global EV charging station company Pham Nhat Vuong, Chairman of Vingroup and founder of Vietnamese electric vehicle maker VinFast, on March 18 announced the establishment of V-Green Global Charging Station Development Company (V-Green).

Business Vietnam, RoK strengthen agricultural cooperation Vietnam, one of the world’s leading agricultural exporters, wants to bolster cooperation in the field with the Republic of Korea (RoK) who boasts strengths in applying advanced technology into cultivation and processing, Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development Le Minh Hoan said on March 18.

Business SMEs should improve capacity to lure venture capital: economists Vietnamese small- and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) should better their management capacity and business strategies so as to draw capital from both domestic and foreign investment funds who are holding hundreds of billions of USD, economists have said.