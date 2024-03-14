Politics Vietnamese victims in Red Sea attack heading back home The three Vietnamese sailors surviving a missile attack on True Confidence, a Barbados-flagged cargo ship, by Houthi forces off the coast of Yemen on March 6 are set to arrive in Hanoi on March 14.

Politics Minister affirms effective protection of overseas Vietnamese The protection of Vietnamese citizens and legal entities abroad has been carried out effectively and obtained many important results, said Minister of Foreign Affairs Bui Thanh Son.

World Dien Bien Phu Victory - encouragement for national liberation movements: Brazilian scholar The Dien Bien Phu Victory had a strong impact on the struggle against colonialism of peoples around the world, according to General Secretary of the Brazil–Vietnam Friendship Association Pedro De Oliveira.

Politics ☀️ Morning digest March 14 The following is a list of selected news summaries reported last night by the Vietnam News Agency.