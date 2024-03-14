Vietnam considers US a strategically important partner: Vice State President
Vietnam regards the US as a strategically important partner, Vice State President Vo Thi Anh Xuan affirmed at a meeting with President Pro Tempore of the US Senate Patty Murray on March 13 in Washington, D.C.
Vice State President Vo Thi Anh Xuan (L) and President Pro Tempore of US Senate Patty Murray at their meeting on March 13 in Washington, D.C(Photo: VNA)Washington DC (VNA) -

Xuan told Murray that Vietnam hopes for bilateral engagement to actively implement the countries' new bilateral relations framework as well as agreements reached during President Joe Biden's visit to Vietnam in September last year, bringing practical benefits to their peoples.
Xuan told Murray that Vietnam hopes for bilateral engagement to actively implement the countries’ new bilateral relations framework as well as agreements reached during President Joe Biden's visit to Vietnam in September last year, bringing practical benefits to their peoples.
Suggesting the organisation of more parliamentary delegation exchanges to strengthen mutual understanding and trust, she underscored Vietnam's readiness for dialogue and exchange of ideas with the US on remaining differences.
The leader also proposed that the US government and congress continue to prioritise cooperation in addressing the consequences of war in Vietnam, facilitating trade and investment relations with the nation, and promptly recognising Vietnam as a market economy.
Welcoming the US's expanded relations with Asia-Pacific and positive contributions to peace, stability, cooperation, and development in the region, she called on the country to further support ASEAN's centrality, the ASEAN-US comprehensive partnership, and the Mekong-US partnership.
For her part, Murray affirmed her strong support for the US’s efforts to enhance its friendship and cooperation with Vietnam over recent times, and pledged to continue joining the congress’s efforts to facilitate the development of the bilateral ties, including the implementation of the comprehensive strategic partnership framework.
She also expressed interest in learning about Vietnam's situation and policy perspectives regarding sustainable development in the Mekong Delta, climate change response, women empowerment, and addressing challenges to peace, stability, and development in Southeast Asia.
At the meeting between Vice State President Vo Thi Anh Xuan and Under Secretary of State for Public Diplomacy and Public Affairs Elizabeth M. Allen in Washington DC on March 13. (Photo: VNA)Later the same day, Xuan received Under Secretary of State for Public Diplomacy and Public Affairs Elizabeth M. Allen who stated that the US values and prioritises the countries’ implementation of the new relation framework to bring tangible benefits to both sides.
In response, Xuan urged the US Department of State to closely work with the Vietnamese Ministry of Foreign Affairs and other units involved in carrying out the nations’ comprehensive strategic partnership, particularly their cultural, education, and people-to-people ties.
Allen revealed that the US will continue to make resources serving joint projects with Vietnam a priority in terms of culture, education, and people-to-people relations.
She also informed Xuan of several important bilateral cultural and educational cooperation programmes planned for the near future, such as developing the higher education and vocational education system, STEM (science, technology, engineering, and mathematics) education, cultural exchange, and heritage preservation.
Immediately after the meeting, Xuan, together with the Under Secretary of State and Vietnamese Ambassador to the US Nguyen Quoc Dung, witnessed the signing ceremony of a memorandum of understanding on cultural cooperation and people-to-people relations between the Vietnamese Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism and the US Department of State./.