Business ABD provides 8 million USD loan to improve water services in Vietnam The Asian Development Bank (ADB) and Binh Duong Water Environment Joint Stock Company (BIWASE) signed an 8 million USD loan to expand the Tan Hiep Water Treatment Plant (WTP) in Binh Duong province, one of the fastest-developing provinces of Vietnam.

Business Vietnam to see boom in supply of industrial property next year: Savills Vietnam will see strong growth in industrial property next year due to higher demand for industrial parks as business expand production or relocate out of China, according to Savills Vietnam.

Business Vietnam attends 31st APEC Ministerial Meeting Vietnamese Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Pham Binh Minh attended the 31st Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Ministerial Meeting held via videoconference on November 16 evening under the chair of Malaysian Minister of International Trade and Industry Mohamed Azmin Ali.

Business Retailers rush to expand market share The race for domestic retail market share was heating up as local and foreign firms looked to expand their networks, experts said.