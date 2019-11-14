Vietnam – a target of German state Sachsen’s businesses: workshop
The development situation and foreign investment attraction policies of Vietnam were introduced to businesses, research centres, universities and members of the Association of German Engineers (VDI) at a workshop in Dresden city, the German state of Sachsen, on November 12.
Vietnamese Ambassador to Germany Nguyen Minh Vu briefed participants about the development as well as foreign investment attraction policies of Vietnam. He also mentioned the fields Vietnam and Sachsen can enhance cooperation in such as mechanical engineering, innovation, energy, environment, education and research.
Vu expressed his belief that thanks to the EU-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement and Investment Protection Agreement that are awaiting ratification, there will be more chances for investment and cooperation in Vietnam for German businesses, universities and research institutes, including those from Sachsen.
At the workshop, representatives of the Sachsen State Ministry for Economic Affairs, Labour, Transport and Digitalisation and the VDI highly valued the dynamic development of Vietnam, noting that with a young, abundant and skilled workforce, Vietnam is currently a target of many Sachsen businesses.
Introducing their projects in Vietnam, leaders of some Sachsen enterprises, research centres and universities, including Eab New Energy GmbH, GICON, CERSS and Dresden University of Applied Sciences, shared investment experience in the country.
They also gave several recommendations to Vietnamese agencies so as to further facilitate Sachsen firms’ projects in the future.
Also on November 12, Ambassador Vu had working sessions with Sachsen Governor Michael Kretschmer, President of the state parliament Matthias Robler, and Dresden Mayor Dirk Hilbert./.