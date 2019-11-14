Business Vietnam can help India enter larger markets: official Vietnam can become a gateway for Indian businesses and goods to enter other large markets, according to Do Quoc Hung, head of the Asia-Africa Market Department under the Vietnamese Ministry of Industry and Trade.

Business Reference exchange rate up 6 VND on November 14 The State Bank of Vietnam (SBV) set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,145 VND per USD on November 14, up 6 VND from the previous day (November 13).

Business Viettel Peru gains more than 24.5 million USD in 9 months Bitel, a subsidiary of the Viettel Military Industry and Telecomes Group in Peru, reported that its total revenue reached 274.2 million USD and profit before tax of 24.5 million USD in the first nine months of this year.