Vietnam aims to collect 1.47 million units of blood next year
Vietnam is hoping that 1.5% of the population will donate blood amounting to 1.47 units next year.
The target was announced at a conference held on December 22 by the national steering committee for blood donations to review efforts this year and look ahead to 2023.
To achieve this goal, it is necessary to raise people’s awareness of the benefits and safety of blood donors, according to the committee.
A more diverse range of blood groups are needed, it said, adding that advice for donors should be enhanced.
IT should be applied for communication efforts to ensure sufficient blood supplies for first aid and treatment of patients.
Addressing the event, Le Gia Tien, Chief of the Office of the National Steering Committee for Blood Donations, said this year, more than 1.43 million units have been collected nationwide, basically meeting first aid and treatment demands.
He attributed the results to the attention of leaders of the Party, State and Fatherland Front, and direction of Party committees, administrations and the steering committee for blood donation at all levels who have made great efforts, as well as the active response of people.
This year, more than 10,800 blood donation communications and mobilisation campaigns have been launched, attracting more than 1.7 million donors. More groups have joined in, including military personnel, civil servants, Buddhist monks and nuns, and religious dignitaries.
Up to now, the country has established 4,259 blood-related clubs with 135,725 members./.