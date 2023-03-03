Vietnam Airlines, Air France to resume codeshare flights
Vietnam Airlines aircraft (Photo: VNA)HCM City (VNA) – Vietnam Airlines will cooperate with Air France to resume codeshare flights between Vietnam and France from March 26, the Saigon Times has reported.
A joint venture agreement between the two carriers was implemented in 2017. However, their flights were suspended due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The cooperation between the two carriers, which revalidates from March 26, 2023, will strengthen the connection between the two carriers’ connecting centres, Noi Bai International Airport in Hanoi city, Tan Son Nhat International Airport in Ho Chi Minh City and Charles de Gaulle Airport in Paris.
Nguyen Tien Hoang, head of Vietnam Airlines’ Representative Office in France and Europe, said: “The renewal of the joint venture agreement will bring passengers more flight options and optimise the products and services between France, Europe and Vietnam, contributing to the recovery of the aviation industry in the post-pandemic period.”
Accordingly, Air France will operate codeshare flights with Vietnam Airlines for the route between Hanoi and Paris with a frequency of six flights per week on Mondays, Wednesdays, Thursdays, Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays, under the flight codes VN019 departing from Hanoi to Paris and VN018 departing from Paris to Hanoi using Airbus A350 aircraft.
Vietnam Airlines will conduct codeshare agreements with Air France on flights between HCM City and Paris under the flight codes AF258 departing from Paris to HCM City and AF253 departing from HCM City to Paris every Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday.
The two carriers also cooperate in providing services synchronously with their product lines to meet the diverse demands of the passengers.
Vietnam Airlines transported around 570,000 passengers between Vietnam and France in 2019. The resumption of codeshare flights between the carriers will reinforce the close relationship between them that have a long cooperation with each other in aircraft maintenance services and personnel training./.