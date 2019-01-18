Vietnam Airlines Corporation (Vietnam Airlines) has been named one of 10 best companies on the top 50 Vietnam: The Best in 2018 list for the third consecutive year.

This was revealed at the recent announcement of the Vietnam Top 500 largest enterprises in 2018.

The firm also ranked first among the year’s top 10 most prestigious transport and logistics companies.

Last year, the total consolidated revenue of the corporation was estimated at 102 trillion VND, marking a record pre-tax consolidated profit of nearly 2.8 trillion VND, up 15 percent compared with the plan set for the year.

The firm safely conducted nearly 142,000 flights carrying 22 million passengers and nearly 350,000 tonnes of cargo in 2018. Its on-time performance rate was 90 percent, higher than that set for the year.

The ranking has affirmed Vietnam Airlines’ key role in the country’s aviation industry, as well as its efforts to become an internationally recognised airline for the region.-VNA