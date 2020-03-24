Vietnam Airlines carries anti-COVID-19 equipment to Hanoi for free
Illustrative image (Photo: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) – National flag carrier Vietnam Airlines has announced that it will carry specialised protective clothing and face masks from Ho Chi Minh City to Hanoi free-of-charge, as part of nationwide efforts against COVID-19 pandemic.
Accordingly, 12,000 sets of specialised protective clothing and 7,000 face masks, equivalent to 550 boxes of goods weighing over three tonnes, prepared by the Ho Chi Minh City-based Cho Ray hospital, will be sent to the Health Ministry’s northern warehouse from March 23.
The carrier will run similar flights in the near future to ensure sufficient equipment and materials in the fight against the epidemic as directed by the Government.
Its representative said it is part of Vietnam Airlines’ Flights of Nation campaign for the sake of humans and national interest./.
