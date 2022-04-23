Business Vietnam’s 500 fastest-growing companies honoured The lists of the 500 fastest-growing companies in Vietnam (FAST500) and the top 10 firms in real estate-construction - building material this year were announced by the Vietnam Report JSC and the VietNamNet e-newspaper during a ceremony held in Hanoi on April 22.

Business Lego Group pins high hope on Vietnam project: representative Lego Group pins high hope on its project in Vietnam as this will be the first carbon neutral factory of the Danish firm across the world and its second in Asia, a high-ranking official of the Danish toy production company has said.