Illustrative photo (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – The Vietnam Airlines pilot who was found to be positive for a banned substance in late April is facing a dismissal, according to the airline.

The carrier on July 12 reported to the Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam(CAAV) about the results of its coordination with the Aviation Medical Centre to clarify the case of its pilot whose sample tested positive for a banned substance in late April.

Official spokesman for this incident from Vietnam Airlines Dang Anh Tuan announced that, based on the results reported to the CAAV, the airline will implement procedures to review and deal with the pilot according to regulations. The pilot will face the maximum disciplinary action of being fired.

Tuan affirmed that the safety of operation, the health, and safety of passengers and employees of the airline is always its most important goal. Therefore, Vietnam Airlines always actively inspects and reviews to detect and promptly handle cases of violations of rules and regulations in this field.

Accordingly, the health checks for pilots are conducted periodically and irregularly. All violations are strictly handled.

The pilot on April 25 initially refused a pre-flight drug test with his flight crew. He was then taken to a testing services facility in Hanoi’s Long Bien district and had samples taken for rapid urine drug testing. The results showed that he tested positive for ketamine, a synthetic drug./.