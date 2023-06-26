Vietnam Airlines requested to transfer Skypec to Petrovietnam
The Government has just requested the Commission for the Management of State Capital at Enterprises (CMSC) to carry out plans to transfer Vietnam Air Petrol Company (Skypec) from the Vietnam Airlines Corporation to the Vietnam Oil and Gas Group (Petrovietnam).
A worker oversees fuel transfer from a Skypec truck to a Vietnam Airlines aircraft. (Photo: skypec.com.vn)Hanoi (VNS/VNA) - The Government has just requested the Commission for the Management of State Capital at Enterprises (CMSC) to carry out plans to transfer Vietnam Air Petrol Company (Skypec) from the Vietnam Airlines Corporation to the Vietnam Oil and Gas Group (Petrovietnam).
The purpose is to support the restructuring of Vietnam Airlines and strengthen Petrovietnam’s capacity in the supply chain and petroleum production.
CMSC is also asked to report any issues that are beyond its authority and propose solutions to Deputy Prime Minister Le Minh Khai before July 15.
At the beginning of this year, Vietnam Airlines has consulted firms to implement Skypec's plan of transferring capital to resolve the financial issues.
Skypec has a charter capital of 800 billion VND (34 million USD), with Vietnam Airlines’ ownership rate of 100%.
Petrolimex Aviation and Skypec are currently the two main suppliers of aviation fuel in the domestic market.
With an area of 220,000 square metres, Skypec owns watershed warehouses at seaports and airports at 18 civil airports nationwide. It is capable of serving over 214,000 flights with a total annual output of over two million tonnes per year./.