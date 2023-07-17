Hanoi (VNA) – National flag carrier Vietnam Airlines has rescheduled international flights on July 17 due to storm Talim, the first of its kind forecast to hit Vietnam this year.



Accordingly, flights VN592 and VN593 between Hanoi and Hong Kong (China); and flights VN594 and VN595 between Ho Chi Minh City and Hong Kong on July 17 have been delayed for seven hours.



Flight VN430 from the central city of Da Nang to Seoul, the Republic of Korea, will land at Incheon 45 minutes later than planned while the departure time from Da Nang remains unchanged.



Flight VN318 from Da Nang to Tokyo, Japan, will land at Narita airport 25 minutes later than scheduled and the departure time from Da Nang remains unchanged. Some other flights may also be affected due to the changes of operation schedule.

According to a representatives of airlines, the changes of operation plans due to bad weather is to ensure absolute safety for passengers. The airline will implement passenger support procedures in accordance with current regulations.



The carrier will follow weather conditions and update on further flight schedule adjustments./.