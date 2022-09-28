Vietnam Airlines restores operations at airports after typhoon
As Typhoon Noru has abated into a tropical depression, Vietnam Airlines has resumed flights to/from some airports in the central region.
Illustrative image (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – As Typhoon Noru has abated into a tropical depression, Vietnam Airlines has resumed flights to/from some airports in the central region.
The national flag carrier said it has resumed operations at the airports of Vinh (Nghe An province), Phu Bai (Thua Thien-Hue province), Da Nang (Da Nang city), Phu Cat (Binh Dinh province), Buon Ma Thuot (Dak Lak province), Lien Khuong (Lam Dong province), and Tuy Hoa (Phu Yen province).
It will also increase flights and put wide-body aircraft, including Airbus A350 and Boeing 787, into use to swiftly serve passengers affected by flight rescheduling.
According to preliminary data on September 27 afternoon, up to 150 flights of Vietnam Airlines were cancelled or operated earlier or later than scheduled, including 148 domestic flights and two international ones with nearly 14,000 passengers in total.
The firm said passengers of the Noru-affected flights will receive assistance in line with regulations, adding that it will update any changes caused by bad weather on its social network fanpage and website, or via text messages and emails sent to passengers.
The Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam has decided to reopen nine of the 10 airports previously closed in response to Typhoon Noru. Only Dong Hoi Airport of Quang Binh province is being monitored to consider the reopening time./.