Vietnam Airlines restores some inflight services thanks to COVID-19 fight
A plane of Vietnam Airlines (Photo: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) – The national flag carrier Vietnam Airlines has restored some services on domestic and international flights with durations of less than 2.5 hours since February 24, as there have been signs showing COVID-19 has been put under control in Vietnam.
Inflight meal, beverage and media services had been restricted on its flights to prevent the spread of the acute respiratory disease to passengers and crew members, it said on late February 24, adding that the restoration of these services strictly complies with health and safety regulations.
Accordingly, passengers in the business and premium economy classes will enjoy all services like in the past such as hot meals, beverages and entertainment materials.
The airline has also resumed the meal service for those in the economy class, it said.
The domestic routes with service restoration consist of those between Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City, Can Tho, Phu Quoc; between HCM City and Hai Phong, Van Don.
The beneficiary international routes are those linking Hanoi with Vientiane (Laos), Siem Reap (Cambodia), Phnom Penh (Cambodia), Bangkok (Thailand), Myanmar, Malaysia, Kaohsiung (China’s Taiwan); linking HCM City with Vientiane, Siem Reap, Phnom Penh, Bangkok, Myanmar, Malaysia, Singapore, and Hong Kong (China).
Meanwhile, services on other international routes haven’t been affected during the COVID-19 outbreak./.