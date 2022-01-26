Business First instant noodle product made from dragon fruit produced Scientists from the Centre for Experiment and Practice under the Ho Chi Minh City University of Food Industry (HUFI) have successfully researched and produced the first instant noodle product with dragon fruit ingredient in Vietnam.

Business Reference exchange rate up 10 VND The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate for the US dollar at 23,076 VND/USD on January 26, up 10 VND from the previous day.

Business Infographic Da Nang tops Vietnam's tourism competitiveness rankings The central city of Da Nang has taken the top position in the Vietnam Tourism Competitiveness index (VTCI), according to the city’s Department of Tourism.

Business Steel producers make provisions for devaluation in inventory as prices cool down After increasing inventories at the beginning of 2021 to take advantage of price differences to maximise profits, the strategy has now hit steel producers hard as global steel prices plunged at the end of the year.