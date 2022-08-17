Business Hanoi prepares power supply scenarios for storm season The Hanoi Power Corporation (EVNHANOI) has said that ahead of the storm season, which often takes place from May to October in the northern region, it had built scenarios to ensure the continuous supply of power and cope with severe weather, especially heavy rains and storms, in the capital city.

Business Vietnamese handicrafts introduced in New York Eight Vietnamese handicraft exporters are introducing their products at the NY Now exhibition that is underway in New York, the US with the participation of about 950 businesses from 35 countries.

Business Japanese firm buys 35.1% stake at Vietnam’s power company JERA Inc., a power generation company of Japan, has signed a deal to buy a 35.1% stake at Vietnam’s Gia Lai Electricity Joint Stock Company (GEC) to tap the Southeast Asian nation's growing demand for electricity and further its own decarbonisation efforts, Nikkei Asia reported.