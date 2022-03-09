Travel Hanoi aims to attract more tourists to cultural relic sites Hanoi authorities are working to attract more tourists to the capital city's cultural relic sites, especially when the country completely reopens the tourism sector from March 15.

Travel Da Nang hosts over 700 MICE tourists Da Nang city, a travel hub in central Vietnam, has just welcomed 720 visitors under MICE program (meetings, incentives, conferences, and events) at the municipal international airport.

Travel Safe reopening creates opportunities for Vietnam's tourism recovery The Government has agreed with a proposal of the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism and other public agencies on safely reopening tourism activities by air, road and sea in a new normal condition starting March 15.

Travel Da Nang hosts over 700 MICE tourists Da Nang city, a travel hub in central Vietnam, on March 7 welcomed 720 MICE (meetings, incentives, conferences, and events) visitors at the municipal international airport.