Illustrative image (Source: VNA)

– National flag carrier Vietnam Airlines will increase flights linking famous tourist destinations from mid-August to serve passengers’ rising travelling demand in the period, according to the carrier.From August 10, three more flights per week will be launched in the air route connecting Hanoi and Tuy Hoa city of the south-central coastal province of Phu Yen, and will take off on Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday weekly.The route between the central Da Nang city and Da Lat city in the Central Highlands province of Lam Dong will also see an increase of three flights per week from August 14, bringing the total to 10. The additional flights will depart at 7am from Da Nang and 9am from Da Lat on Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays.Vietnam Airlines’ flights in the Da Nang-Da Lat and Hanoi-Tuy Hoa routes recorded an occupancy rate of over 90 percent in July.For more information, passengers should visit either the carrier’s website: www.vietnamairlines.com, its Facebook page, official ticket offices nationwide or hotline 1900 1100.-VNA