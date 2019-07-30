National flag carrier Vietnam Airlines will offer new deposit and carry-on baggage policies, which will allow passengers to carry heavier bags, from August 1.

Under the new policies, for deposit baggage, Business Class passengers are permitted to be checked in with one piece of up to 32 kg on all domestic routes and those within Southeast Asia; or two pieces of no more than 32 kg on routes to Northeast Asia, Europe, Australia and Americas.

Economy Class flyers are allowed one piece of deposit baggage that must not exceed 23 kg on all domestic routes and those to Northeast Asia, Europe and Oceania; or two pieces of no more than 23 kg on routes to Japan and Americas.

For hand baggage, Economy Class flyers can carry one piece of baggage weighing no more than 12 kg while Premium Economy Class and Business Class travellers are able to bring two pieces with a maximum combined weight of 18 kg.–VNA