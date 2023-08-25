Ho Chi Minh City (VNA) – The Vietnam Airlines will offer flight promotions at the 17th International Travel Expo Ho Chi Minh City 2023 (ITE HCMC 2023) which is scheduled from September 7-9 in Ho Chi Minh City.

The national flag carrier will offer a 20% discount on domestic airfares from Ho Chi Minh City on Economy Flex, Economy Classic, and Economy Lite with departure time from September 18 to December 28, 2023.

It will also offer a 20% discount for the above booking classes with tickets for international flights from Ho Chi Minh City to Laos, Cambodia, Thailand, Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, India, China, Hong Kong (China), Taiwan (China), Japan, and Republic of Korea with departure time from December 1, 2023 to February 28, 2024.

Visitors to Vietnam Airlines’ booth at the exhibition can buy gift cards at a discount of 15% (except for upgrade cards).

ITE HCMC 2023 is expected to draw over 400 exhibitors and 250 high-level buyers from over 40 countries and territories.

The expo is organised by the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Tourism, the Vietnam National Authority of Tourism, and the Ho Chi Minh City Tourism Promotion Centre./.